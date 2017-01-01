Sending monthly investor updates is as easy as filling out a form

Totally free while in Beta
Fill a pre-formatted form including information about product updates, revenue, burn rate, money left, team updates, and more. It's totally flexible and you can add anything you want.
When you hit send, a mobile-friendly email is automatically sent to everyone on your stakeholder list. Information is consistently organized and easy to find.
Historical reports are always accessible through your dashboard. Coming soon is tools to show growth over time.
All connections are over SSL and report data is fully encrypted before saved to the database.
Hide financial and growth information from stakeholders without information rights.
Invite multiple members of your team to collaborate on writing reports.